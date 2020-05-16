BULLHEAD CITY — Parents wishing to enroll their children in kindergarten through eighth grades in the Bullhead City Elementary School District have until Friday to submit open enrollment applications.
The process requests that students be allowed to attend a school other than the one in their attendance area.
The form may be printed at www.crsk12.org/UserFiles/Servers/Server_9253295/File/Registration/BCESD/open%20enrollment%20form.pdf and dropped off at the school district office, 1004 Hancock Road, during business hours Monday through Friday. Drop-off bins will be available while doors remain locked and offices closed to the public. Forms should not be taken to individual schools.
Following the deadline, all requests will be considered in accordance with BCESD’s Governing Board policy and Arizona statute. Parents will be notified by June 1 about the status of their requests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.