BULLHEAD CITY — The 59th death of a Bullhead City-area resident from COVID-19 was reported Tuesday by the Mohave County Department of Public Health.
In Tuesday’s situation report, the health department said it had been notified of 34 new confirmed cases in the county — 13 in the Lake Havasu City service area, 10 in the Bullhead City service area, nine in the Kingman service area and two in the North County service area. Tuesday’s report raised the county total during the pandemic to 2,819 lab-confirmed cases. There have been 134 deaths, including one in the Kingman service area that was among new cases reported Tuesday.
The death in Bullhead City was of a person in the 70-79 age group from a previously confirmed case.
The 10 new cases in Bullhead City all are recovering at home, according to the health department. The source of the infection is under investigation in each case. They include one person 11-19, three 20-29, one 30-39, one 40-49, two 50-59, one 60-69 and one 70-79.
Eight of the new Lake Havasu cases are recovering at home and have been linked to at least one previously confirmed case. The other five cases are under investigation. The new cases for the Havasu service area include one person age 11-19, two 20-29, five 30-39, three 40-49, one 70-79 and one 80-89.
Kingman’s new cases include the death of a person age 80-89 that had not been previously reported as a positive case. The other new cases are one 11-19, two 30-39, one 40-49, two 50-59, one 60-69 and one 80-89. Only the case in the 80-89 age group has been linked to a previous case.
North County’s two new cases include one person age 30-39 and one 40-49. Both are under investigation.
There have been 1,298 confirmed positive cases in the Bullhead City service area. Lake Havasu City has had 917 positive cases and 24 deaths; there have been 546 cases and 51 deaths in Kingman; and 58 cases with no deaths in North County.
The county has reported 962 recoveries; recoveries are updated each Monday following closure of cases by the health department.
About 17% of the 16,283 COVID-19 tests tracked by the county health department have returned positive; results are pending on 354 tests as of Tuesday’s report.
