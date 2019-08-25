BULLHEAD CITY — Desert Valley School Principal Sandra Brown and students from each grade level accepted more than 9,300 individual items of school supplies donated by Aquarius, Colorado Belle and Edgewater employees, valued at almost $5,000.
It is the 10th year the Aquarius has adopted schools in Bullhead City, Laughlin and Golden Valley.
With the acquisition of the Colorado Belle and Edgewater by Golden Entertainment, all three of Golden Entertainment’s Laughlin properties participated for the first time.
For eight years, Aquarius employees had adopted Coyote Canyon School in Bullhead City, but many of those students have transitioned to the adjacent Desert Valley campus. Desert Valley, Bennett Elementary in Laughlin, and Black Mountain Elementary in Golden Valley have ties to large numbers of casino employees.
The items are part of an annual competition among five divisions to see which can donate the most for the schools. In all, almost 25,000 items were collected for the three schools, a nearly 10% increase over last year.
The marketing and player development department came in first with almost 9,800 items, receiving a prize of a golden school bus trophy, followed by the three properties’ general and administrative group with more than 8,700. The casino operations group contributed about 4,000 items
School supplies ranged from paper and crayons to facial tissue. Brown said teachers and students would start using the school supplies right away.
