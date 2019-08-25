Desert Valley School Assistant Principal Tim Mitchell, left, and Principal Sandra Brown, center, are flanked by students representing grades K-4, as they show off some of the school supplies donated by “Team Golden” — the Aquarius Casino Resort, Colorado Belle Casinio Resort and Edgewater Hotel Casino Resort, Golden Entertainment’s properties in Laughlin. At right are Aquarius/Belle/Edgewater executive administrative assistant Janet Gagnon, human resources vice president Anne Froyd and human resources manager Rosa Parada.