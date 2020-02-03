LAUGHLIN — To paraphrase a line from Mark Twain, reports of the death of the Laughlin River Run have been greatly exaggerated.
The 38th edition of the annual event is scheduled for April 23-26, according to Jackie Mazzeo, president of the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce.
A recent report that the run was cancelled or being relocated to southern Mohave County is incorrect, Mazzeo said Monday. The future of the annual motorcycle rally has been in doubt after the event promoter, Dal-Con Promotions, went silent on its plans for the 2020 event. That prompted local officials to remove the River Run from the calendar of events, much to the dismay of many motorcycle enthusiasts and others who recognize the economic impact for Laughlin, Bullhead City and the surrounding area.
Jerry Jackson, of Five Star, is negotiating the acquisition of the intellectual rights — including the rights to the trademarked Laughlin River Run name — but Five Star will not be performing under the same operational guidelines that previously were in place, Mazzeo said.
“Five Star is not a promoter of events and does not contract with entertainers and/or food and beverage concessionaires,” Mazzeo said, adding that Jackson had been coordinating exhibits in Laughlin for the last 17 years and now is owner of Five Star.
Mazzeo said that Jackson was “excited to be bringing in the exhibitors for goods and services that the historical attendees expect and depend on for their motorcycling needs.”
She said there will be no promoters this year and that participants can expect a difference experience from past years.
Without a promoter, there will be no planned routes, no Shine ‘n’ Show or a Miss Laughlin competition, she said. However, there will be exhibitors and people interested in being an exhibitor are asked to go to www.laughlinriverrun.com. The Edgewater, Colorado Belle and Tropicana resorts in Laughlin will offer outside activities.
Larry Topping, coordinator of the tattoo convention that has been held during the River Run, said that event will continue.
“This Ink Mayhem Tattoo Convention, one of the industry’s favorite shows, has been operating in conjunction with the famous Laughlin River Run for many years,” Topping said. “We will be located on the ‘D’ Deck of the Colorado Belle April 22-25. We are very excited for our 2020 show.
“We will have four days of tattoos, competitors, awards, give-aways and raffles. ... There will be entertainment, including music, stand-up comedy and piercing/tattoo demonstrations. We will have live tattooing with 100-plus award-winning tattoo artists from around the globe. The artists will be there for you to meet and talk to, browse through their portfolio, a tattoo can be done to your specifications right there on the spot.”
Topping said the event is being expanded with a model search.
“This year, we will be adding our tattooed model search to the lineup of activities, where beautiful ladies from far and wide will compete each night over the course of the four-day event to win the title of Miss Mayhem and receive a cash prize and professional photo shoot,” he said. “The shoot will then be archived with a bio and available for viewing on our website (www.inkmayhem13.com) for all to see.”
Additional information will be available when and if the intellectual rights are transferred and details are ironed out between Five Star, the Laughlin Chamber and the Laughlin Tourism Commission.
