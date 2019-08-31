LAUGHLIN — A Laughlin man was killed and two other people seriously injured in a two-car crash at the intersection of Bruce Woodbury and Thomas Edison drives in Laughlin on Friday.
The name of the man killed has not been released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department nor the Clark County Coroner’s Office. He was identified only as a 73-year-old man from Laughlin according to information Saturday from Metro’s Collision Investigation Section-Fatal Detail.
According to Metro, the man who died was a front-seat passenger in a 2014 Ford Fusion driven by Jonny Mercer, 68, of Laughlin. Ana Toledo, 55, of Fort Mohave, was a passenger in the backseat.
An unnamed driver, identified only as a man from California, was eastbound on Bruce Woodbury Drive in a 2008 Mercedes Benz with Mercer’s vehicle westbound around 2:14 p.m. Friday. The driver of the Mercedes attempted to make a left turn onto Thomas Edison Drive, hitting the front of the Ford in the intersection.
All three occupants of the Ford were taken by ambulance to Western Arizona Regional Medical Center in Bullhead City with serious injuries. The 73-year-old man was pronounced dead by medical staff at the hospital. No condition information was available on Mercer or Toledo.
According to Metro, the driver of the Mercedes showed signs of impairment and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. The accident remains under investigation and additional charges could be filed.
The collision was the 70th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2019.
