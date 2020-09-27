KINGMAN — A Laughlin resident snared in a sting operation targeting men attempting to prey upon minors for sex faces a mandatory prison sentence following conviction at trial.
The jury deliberated about two hours before returning guilty verdicts late Thursday afternoon in Kingman in the case against Jay Lawler, 46.
The initial operation, in which a Mohave County Sheriff’s Office detective began communicating on social media while posing as a teenage girl, produced indictments of about a dozen men from Parker to Las Vegas. The detective diverted communications to text messages while posing as a 13-year-old girl, with whom defendants pursued sex.
Lawler was caught in a subsequent operation in which the same detective posed as a different girl. Deputy Mohave County attorney Jacob Cote said Lawler was arrested last October after driving to Kingman thinking he was going to have sex with the girl at her father’s house.
Instead, Lawler was arrested by detectives who showed up at the meeting location.
The jury convicted Lawler of luring a minor, aggravated luring of a minor, attempted sexual exploitation of a minor and attempted sexual conduct with a minor. Lawler faces a 15-year to 47-year prison term when sentenced Oct. 19.
Most defendants in the cases entered plea agreements involving prison terms of to 10 years. The only other defendant convicted at trial, Kevin Moninger, 64, of Las Vegas, is serving a 34-year prison sentence.
