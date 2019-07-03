LAUGHLIN — A female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle as she attempted to cross Needles Highway at El Mirage Way on Wednesday at around 8 a.m., according to the Las Vegas Metro Police Department.
The woman was identified only as being in her mid-40s.
She was taken from the accident scene to Western Arizona Regional Medical Center. Police said only that she was in “stable” condition.
Police said the driver was making a turn onto the northbound lane of the highway when the accident occurred.
The person operating the vehicle was cooperative with police and was cited for driver inattention.
But the accident “was very preventable,” said LVMPD Lt. Jeff Hewes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.