LAUGHLIN — A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer assigned to the Laughlin Area Command was arrested Friday, accused of engaging in sex acts with at least two girls under the age of 18.
Officer Christopher Peto was booked into the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas on eight counts: one count of lewdness committed by a person over 18 with a child 14 or 15; three counts of a customer engaged in soliciting a child for prostitution; two counts of kidnapping of a minor; one count of lewdness with a minor under the age of 14; and one count of child abuse or neglect.
Peto, 47, was scheduled to appear at a hearing Saturday. He has been relieved of his duty with pay, pending official charges.
According to information from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, an anonymous tip was made to the department’s internal affairs criminal investigation section, alleging that an officer assigned to the Laughlin Area Command may have been having inappropriate sexual relations with two minor girls.
During the investigation, detectives learned that over the last two years, Peto allegedly had engaged in sex acts with at least two girls who were between the ages of 13 and 17. It is believed that Peto encountered the girls at Laughlin Junior/Senior High School and during calls for service.
The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information about the alleged incidents — or any other similar incidents involving Peto — is urged to contact LVMPD’s criminal investigations section at 702-587-2709. Callers may give information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 702-385-555 or via internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
Tips leading directly to an arrest or indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a cash reward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.