BULLHEAD CITY — Laughlin Ranch Boulevard is now about a mile longer on its east end and there are plans to extend the road even farther as the number of people living near the road increases.
Completion of the new portion of road was celebrated Tuesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony staged where the new section starts at the intersection of the boulevard and William Hardy Drive.
“It’s a mile long — as the crow flies,” said Laughlin Ranch developer David Lords. Curves make it somewhat longer than a mile, he explained. The project was paid for by Laughlin Ranch.
Anyone wanting to drive in and out of the adjacent areas of Laughlin Ranch has had to use a residential street, Sidewheel Drive, until the new section of road was completed and officially opened Tuesday.
Having this portion of the boulevard available will make travel in the surrounding area “a lot more convenient — and safer,” Lords said. First responders can reach the area about three or four minutes faster and it provides an additional emergency evacuation route.
Lords said it has been a long-awaited project within the 10,000-acre master-planned community.
It will be accessible to the public.
He emphasized that while this section of road has been completed, it’s still in need of some aesthetics. Lords is in the market for old-time mining equipment to decorate the lengthy median in the new section of road alongside rocks, boulders and desert-appropriate vegetation.
Another portion of the boulevard was completed last fall from Bullhead Parkway west to new beachfront at Bullhead Community Park.
Laughlin Ranch is offering residential property within Canyons at Laughlin Ranch. Don Laughlin’s Summit will have lots available this fall, Lords said. Both subdivisions will be near the boulevard, which eventually will reach the Black Mountains.
The boulevard will be seven miles long when fully constructed, from the Colorado River to the mountains, and provide a variety of “spectacular” views, Lords added.
