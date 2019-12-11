BULLHEAD CITY — Laughlin Ranch Golf Club is showing its Christmas spirit by hosting a free showing of “Elf” during its Holiday Movie on the Green event.
The showing starts at 6 p.m. Thursday. Shauna Keener of the Laughlin Ranch Golf Club said that people can start showing up at 5:30 p.m. There is no outside food or beverage allowed in the Christmas movie event.
“People can bring their blankets and low chairs to the green,” said Keener. “There will be hot chocolate available and beer for purchase as well as food from our restaurant (The Ranch Bar & Grill).”
Keener said there is a lot of space at the green so there is no limit as to how many people can enjoy “Elf.”
Laughlin Ranch Golf Club is at 1360 William Hardy Drive, off the Bullhead Parkway.
