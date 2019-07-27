BULLHEAD CITY — Laughlin Ranch Golf Club in Bullhead City has been named among the top 15 golf courses in Arizona in a recent publication of Golfweek magazine.
The 18-hole, David Drizisky-designed golf course was listed No. 14 in Arizona in Golfweek’s “2019 Best Courses You Can Play in Each State” list.
“It’s very gratifying to have Laughlin Ranch recognized by the Golfweek raters as one of the top 15 golf courses in Arizona,” said JC Wright, general manager of Laughlin Ranch Golf Club. “Special thanks to our agronomy, golf and food and beverage staffs for their hard work and dedication.”
It’s not the first time that the local course has been recognized by a national publication. Since opening in 2002, Laughlin Ranch has received numerous awards and accolades, including “Best Clubhouse in the United States” by Golf Inc. magazine.
The course, overlooking the Colorado River valley with views of the river, Laughlin’s casino strip and the nearby Black Mountains, features a 7,155-yard, par-72 championship layout with dramatic elevation changes, wide fairways and generous greens.
Among the criteria used by Golfweek’s panel of course raters include:
- Ease and intimacy of routing — The extent to which the sequence of holes follows natural contours and unfolds in an unforced manner.
- Variety and memorability of par 3s, 4s and 5s — Different clubs hit; extent to which the angles of play create interesting and varied playing options; and extent to which holes offer variety of options from the tee and on the second shot.
- Basic quality of conditioning — Variety of playing textures; extent of turf coverage; consistency and quality of bunker sand.
- Walk in the park test — Degree to which the course ultimately is worth spending a half-day on.
Troon Golf, the resort and daily-fee club operations division of Troon, began managing the golf, restaurant, spa and club operations at Laughlin Ranch about a year ago. Laughlin Ranch was one of 12 Troon-managed properties in the top 26 of Golfweek’s “Best Courses You Can Play in Arizona” rankings.
For more information on Laughlin Ranch Golf Club — the course and its amenities — go to www.laughlinranch.com or call 866-684-4653.
