LAUGHLIN — It’s on. It’s off. It’s on again.
The topsy-turvy story of the 38th annual Laughlin River Run has entered a new chapter. It officially is back on.
The rights to the “official” name have been acquired by someone other than Dal-Con Promotions of California, which coordinated the event until 2019 but had no plans for it returning in 2020. Jerry Jackson, of Five Star Exhibits, Inc., acquired the rights from Dal-Con. Terms were not disclosed.
Jackson, the owner of Five Star, has coordinated exhibits in Laughlin for the past 17 years.
This year’s River Run will be held April 23-26 with thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts expected to bring their Harley-Davidsons, Indians and other bikes to the Tri-state.
“The Laughlin River Run draws motorcycle enthusiasts from around the world,” said Sean Hammond, vice president and general manager of Aquarius Casino Resort, Colorado Belle Casino Resort and Edgewater Casino Resort, in a news release distributed Monday afternoon. “We look forward to being at the center of all the action with live music and other entertainment, food, drinks, a custom bike show and more.”
Colorado Belle and Edgewater will host an outdoor festival for the more than 20,000 attendees anticipated for this year’s River Run, which will bring top motorcycle brands and sponsors together, including Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Company, Law Tigers, Ciro3D, Indian Motorcycles and Vance & Hines. In addition to accessories and parts that will be available for purchase, there will be food and drinks, including a bar and live DJs at the Center Circle right outside the entrance of Colorado Belle, an assortment of clothing and leather accessories and more. Colorado Belle’s “D” Deck will host the Ink Mayhem tattoo convention with more than 100 tattoo artists expected.
The Edgewater E Center will host live entertainment throughout the weekend, starting with Grand Funk Railroad on April 24. Blues singer and guitarist Kenny Wayne Shepherd will take the stage on April 25.
More information on the River Run will be announced as it becomes available.
