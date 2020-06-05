LAUGHLIN — Gaming has finally returned to Nevada and Laughlin has come back to life.
Throngs of people came pouring back into town from all across America, thanks in part to resumption of charter flights by two of Laughlin’s casino resort properties.
By 4 p.m., there was a large line waiting at the registration desk to check into the Edgewater Casino Resort. In compliance with guidelines set up by Gov. Steve Sisolak and the Nevada Gaming Control Board, all patrons were checked by staff at the door by hand-held thermometers. Spots placed on the floor in the registration line were the requisite 6 feet apart and all staff were wearing masks. Sanitizer stations were spread out across the floor for patrons to regularly use, and all facilities were being cleaned regularly.
At 12:01 a.m. Thursday, several of the casinos allowed slots and limited gaming but the bulk were waiting for the full opening of the gaming floors.
If there was any questions that gamblers would come back with COVID-19 still lurking in America, they were utterly trampled in a heartbeat under the feet of the mob of people hungry to get back into the casinos. No shortage of gamblers were found in Laughlin.
The Aquarius Casino Resort had just under 1,000 guests by 10:30 a.m.
“We are thrilled to reopen and do what we love to do in providing a fun and exciting escape for our guests,” said Sean Hammond, vice president and general manager of the Aquarius and Edgewater. “Our parent company, Golden Entertainment, has developed a ‘Golden Commitment’ to the health and safety of our guests and team members, which encompasses broad safety measures we are taking here in Laughlin at Aquarius and Edgewater. This is a fantastic time of year to come visit Laughlin, play in the Colorado River, and then cool off inside the casino.”
Don Laughlin’s Riverside Resort Hotel & Casino was one of the first stops for many of those returning to Laughlin. The original casino in Laughlin took full advantage of its 78 days of down time, adding new attractions and upgrades. On Thursday, those many of those amenities were on display.
Included in the Riverside’s reopening crowd were passengers on a Sun Country flight from Minneapolis that landed at Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport around 6:15 p.m. Thursday. An earlier flight, chartered by Harrah’s, had passengers from the Oregon cities of Portland and Eugene arriving on a jet from SwiftAir operating as iAero Airways.
The Regency Casino hosted a 6:30 a.m. pajama party to kick off its reopening. By 11 a.m. long-standing clients were filing in for lunch at the Chuckwagon restaurant, and the downstairs gift shop on the reopened River Walk was back in action.
At the Tropicana-Laughlin, the north lot was filling up by 11 a.m. At the Pioneer, there was no shortage of returning customers as well.
The Golden Nugget was back in full swing as well with a parking lot full of cars, and more guests arriving each minute. The Nugget started its reopening, along with the Edgewater and Aquarius, at 12:01 a.m.
The Laughlin River Lodge now has it’s massive sign with a new message that reads “Welcome Back, We Missed You!” that can be seen for blocks down Casino Drive and it, too, appeared to be doing brisk business Thursday morning.
And down at Harrahs, which boasts what is easily the most sophisticated system for COVID detection of any property on Casino Drive — a Protex thermal imaging walk-through system for both hotel guests and staff coming to work, things were already booming
GM Blake Segal and Marketing Director Michael Brown got to show off some of the new improvements Thursday, the two totally renovated gift shops, the Starbucks which was remodeled and opened one week before shutdown is back open and serving food, a revamped gaming machine floor, and an upgraded bar. Brown said the signature restaurant Range will be reopening June 12, and that Harrah’s already has re-scheduled several of the cancelled shows which will be coming back soon.
