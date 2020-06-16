KINGMAN — The attorney for a Henderson man accused of blocking traffic on the Hoover Dam bridge said Monday that he is filing a special action.
Matthew Phillip Wright, 32, pleaded guilty in February to making a terrorist threat, aggravated assault and unlawful flight from law enforcement. He is being held on a $1 million bond.
At a June 1 hearing, Superior Court Commissioner Billy Sipe Jr. rejected the sentencing limitations of the plea agreement, which called for seven to 83/4 years in prison for the terroristic threat and unlawful flight charges, and probation for the aggravated assault charge.
Wright’s attorney, Michael Denea, of Phoenix, asked for a stay of proceedings in the case so he could file a special action with the Arizona Court of Appeals to allow a change of judge. The Arizona Supreme Court previously suspended requests for new judges because of COVID-19.
Sipe denied the motion for a stay of proceedings in the case. The judge did set Wright’s next hearing for Aug. 12 to allow enough time for the appellate court to rule on Denea’s special action.
Sipe also allowed Wright to officially withdraw from the plea agreement, reinstating the original charges including terrorism, aggravated assault, unlawful flight from law enforcement and two counts of misconduct involving weapons.
Driving a modified armored truck, Wright allegedly blocked traffic June 15, 2018, on the southbound lanes of U.S. 93 on the Mike O’Callaghan/Pat Tillman Bridge over the Colorado River at Hoover Dam.
Wright later drove the truck south on U.S. 93 into Arizona. Avoiding a roadblock, Wright drove the truck onto an unpaved road. The truck finally came to a stop on the dirt road and the suspect was finally arrested.
A detective previously testified that there were four weapons in the truck, including an AR-15, a Glock pistol, hundreds of rounds of 0.223-caliber ammunition, a bulletproof vest and a gas mask. The detective also described a gun port in the door of the truck.
Wright allegedly blocked traffic on the bridge to criticize the government, claiming it was not telling the truth about the Oct. 1, 2017, mass shooting in Las Vegas. Stephen Paddock opened fire from a hotel room into a crowd at a music festival, killing 58 people.
