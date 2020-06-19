EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second of a series of stories on veterans who also are business owners in the area. Subsequent stories will publish 26 and July 2 with a with a special section on July 3 highlighting other veterans in our community.
BULLHEAD CITY — At 20 years old and having just finished his second year at the Mohave Community College, Trevor Ross decided to get into the family business rather than finishing college.
No, not the business of Silly Cactus. The other family business.
“The military has always been a very small portion of the family business for me,” said Ross, who now is co-owner of Silly Cactus T-shirts and Embroidery. “I’ve had uncles, cousins, grandpas, fathers, great uncles, that have all served. Some for a few years, some 20 or 25 years.”
After graduating from Mohave High School in 1998, Ross went to college for two years, but and working on his general education until he could figure out a career path. Fate stepped in to help.
“The girl I was seeing at the time, her step-father had been in the Navy and he was like ‘best 10 years of my life, ” explained Ross. “I had done ROTC here in high school. So I went down to talk to the Navy guy and the Air Force guy. They all wanted me to go down to Phoenix to take the ASVAB test.”
Ross was working full time and going to school full time so that wasn’t going to work. But as he was leaving, the Army recruiter got his attention.
“So as I was walking out,” Ross said, “the Army guy kind of sticks his head out and says ‘Hey, they don’t want to talk to you until you go to Phoenix, huh? Come on in, have a seat, put your feet up and we’ll get you a drink’.”
Just eight months later, in August of 2000, Ross found himself on his way to basic training.
“I did basic training at Fort Knox, Kentucky, in August, which makes our weather here look really nice,” added Ross.
He finished and moved on to advanced individual training at Fort Lee, Virginia. Basic Training is for all soldiers, but AIT is where soldiers get trained in a specific job. For Ross, he was going to be a 92Y — a unit supply specialist.
He finished AIT, returned to Bullhead City for two weeks of “hometown recruiting” before heading off to his first duty station of Fort Polk, Louisiana.
“I was there for all together almost five years,” said Ross. “I was assigned to the 2nd Armored Calvary Regiment.”
Many times you learn from great supervisors, but you can learn just as much from the poor ones. That was what Ross said he faced and he was able to learn leadership traits that would last him a lifetime.
“The first supervisor I had basically taught me many, many things,” said Ross. “Most of which were what kind of leader I didn’t want to be when I became a leader. I don’t fault him for that. That was just his leadership style and his personality. It’s actually something I’ve carried throughout the years. Being here, being an employer, having employees. I never ask my employees to do something I haven’t done or wouldn’t do.”
Fate stepped in again, when about a year after he got to Fort Polk, he saw an ad in the base newspaper for interns at the Criminal Investigation Division office. The CID is the equivalent to a criminal investigator. Army CID agents are responsible for conducting investigations relating to Army personnel, property and facilities.
Ross had participated in a class during AIT where an Army CID agent did a presentation on safety. The presentation had stuck with him.
“They told us what the CID agents did and I thought it was pretty cool,” said Ross. “But you had to have x-
number of years in the military before you could apply. You also had to have a certain test score, which I did and you had to have reached a certain rank.”
During AIT, he had put it out of his mind, but the internship sparked renewed interest for him.
“So I put together a packet to apply to be an intern,” said Ross. “After a couple of months of applying and completing the interview process and everything else, I was selected to be an intern.”
That’s when things got even more difficult. Ross had six months of a “fairly intensive internship.” He had decided he wanted to continue and become a CID agent, but he had to take a detour first.
“After I did my internship and before I got my approval to go to school for CID is when we got our orders for deployment to Iraq,” said Ross.
So in April of 2003, Sgt. Ross was headed to Kuwait and then a base just outside of Baghdad where he would be stationed as the unit’s supply sergeant.
“I had basically three people that I was responsible for,” said Ross. “We started in Kuwait and had to wait for our gear to arrive via ship. Then we drove up to Baghdad. We would drive by daylight and stop at night, avoiding the big cities, because we were a very large convoy. It took three days to get there.”
The “Shock and Awe” campaign was launched on March 22, 2003. When that softened things up a bit, the first wave of ground forces plowed through the country. Right after that, Ross’ unit arrived.
“The fields were still smoldering a bit,” said Ross. “I remember that when we first got there I didn’t think it was quite as scary as I thought. The locals natives were still happy to have us there.”
Toward the end of his time in Iraq, the locals natives were done with the Army being liberators and it transitioned to a post-liberation force in their eyes.
That’s when the IEDs and stuff starting happening,” said Ross. “Obviously there was a lot of turmoil. They went from a dictatorial regime to the United States trying to set up a democracy. So a lot of turmoil.”
As the supply sergeant, Ross was responsible for acquiring everything that his unit needed to succeed, from water and food to armament and bullets. That, according to Ross, was never a problem. The problem was connecting to the family that he left back home. Ross had gotten married just before he went into the Army and had children shortly thereafter. His wife, son and daughter were at Fort Polk and parents still were in Bullhead City. Cellphones weren’t around yet and neither was high-speed internet.
“Internet was still mostly dial up,” said Ross. “Especially in Iraq. Any infrastructure they did have was highly damaged during the invasion. We had two computers in our office. They both had internet. If I got up in the morning and started logging on, by dinner time I might be able to click on the first email that came in.”
But they did have a satellite phone. The phone was used during the day by the command who used it to communicate back to higher command. But at night, the 900 soldiers could use it.
“We could use it to call home between 6 at night and 6 in the morning,” said Ross. “There were five units on the base that we were on, so each one would get a night to use it. And you had to stand out in the middle of the courtyard so the satellite phone could connect with the satellite.”
Ross recalled multiple times calling back to speak with his wife or mother and having a gunfight going on nearby.
“There were times I was on the phone with my wife, or my mom, and there would be gunfire in the background,” said Ross. “It would happen often enough that it wouldn’t really faze me. They (his wife and mother) would ask ‘What is that noise?’ and I wouldn’t even think about it and just say ‘Oh, they’re just shooting. Don’t worry about it, we’re OK.’ Of course, them hearing that the first couple of times worried them.”
After seven months in Iraq, the Army pulled him to go to CID school. His unit, who had originally been slated to be in Iraq for 10 months, later got extended to 12 and finally 14 months before returning to the states.
But CID school would prove to be very difficult as well.
“It was four months of five to six day-a-week training,” said Ross. “It was the equivalent of two years of college in four months. It was basically how to become a federal law enforcement agent.”
Ross returned to the unit that he had interned with to work for the agent who he had worked with. The agent had now been promoted to agent in charge.
“I was looking forward to working under him,” said Ross. “I worked under him for a year and a half or so, then got tapped to go be part of the Personal Security Unit out of Fort Belvoir, Virginia.”
In Virginia, Ross was tasked with providing personal security details to high-ranking defense department officials. He did that for three years before having to make a decision.
He had reenlisted three times and his time was coming to either reenlist again or get out.
“Silly Cactus was opened in 1980,” said Ross. “My parents purchased it in 1990 and it has been in my family since. When I was deciding whether or not to continue in the military, or get out, they made me an offer to come in and be a partner. That was kind of the end of it.”
With two children, Ross decided that it was his best option so that he could spend time with his children in an environment with more stability. His position in Virginia had required him to travel a lot.
“I wanted the kids to be around their grandparents,” added Ross. “To have that steady home life experience I had when I was a child.”
So in 2008, Ross separated from the military, but said he wouldn’t trade his time serving his country for anything.
“I very much enjoyed my time,” said Ross, whose son is now in the Air Force. “I’ve been out 12 years now. I wouldn’t change any of it. It was a very good experience overall. I have a couple of friends that I keep in touch with. I can call them up and we get right back to where we were. Because you have been through that stuff together.
“I’ve always been a patriotic person. Very pro-American and proud of my country. Proud to be an American. As a ‘leader’ I was responsible right away for others. I don’t want to say it made me grow up fast, because it really didn’t. It was a job. It was business. It’s what I signed up to do. I wasn’t there to screw around.
“I guess that’s probably the way that I have approached a lot of things in my life since then. This is something I’m choosing to do, so I’m going to give it my all.”
