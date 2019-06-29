BULLHEAD CITY — The Class of 2019 of the Colorado River Women’s Council Leadership Program recently celebrated both completion of the nine-month journey and the culmination of the 2019 project.
This year, the class of 13 graduates chose to complete beautification of the outdoor space at Milemarkers Therapy in Bullhead City, which provides a broad range of services to adults and children in the Tri-state. The project’s purpose was to provide interactive equipment for adults and children to utilize while attending any of Milemarkers’ myriad programs.
Milemarkers provides music, occupational, physical and speech therapy services, after-school program, adult day program, employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities, transition to employment curriculum, individual habilitation support, and supervised visits and parent support for the foster care system. The beautification project included installing a playground, installing safety mulch, fencing in the area, providing a picnic table and setting up new safety precautions for the parking area.
The unveiling of the playground was marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony conducted by the Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce with Bullhead City Mayor Tom Brady, Council Member Kathy Bruck and Mohave County Sup. Hildy Angius among guest speakers.
The leadership program completed its 18th year. The nine-month program consisted of an integrated series of sessions designed to build leadership skills and awareness of issues affecting the community. Participants learned how the Colorado River community governments and agencies operate, who makes them work and why. Class members visited area agencies and businesses for a first-hand look at the people, products and services the Tri-state has to offer.
The leadership program was founded by former Bullhead City Council member and Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce director Olivia McCormick to foster “knowledgeable and informed leadership in the decision-making processes here, specifically in government.”
The program offers many perspectives on issues of critical concern. The process takes place through a series of panel discussions, group discussions, tours and dialog among class members with area leaders.
This year’s CRWC Leadership Program graduates were Claire Adams, Carmen Bejarano, Andrea Burris, Lori Deschene, Karen De Shazer, Allyson Fair, Samantha Houts, Sharyn Link, Tara McMullen, Lois Rishel, Mary Slater, Jessica Tary and Joan Zihurt.
The CRWC Leadership Program said this year’s class and project were the result of partnerships between the program and more than a dozen area businesses and individuals. The program gave special thanks to Eagle Masonry and Fence, Culvers of Bullhead City, Baron Services, Golden Vertex, Artistic Curbing, Star Nursery, Chicago Title, Positive Printing Services, TriState Pain Institute, Fort Mohave Morning Kiwanis, J&J Mystery Events, Swanty’s of Bullhead City, North Valley Animal Hospital, Fidelity National Title, Ace Plumbing, Blue Ribbon Awards & Graphix, Tami Ring, Bobby and Cheryl DeBatt, and Joan Zirhut.
Previous class projects of the Leadership Program have provided improvements at the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Colorado River, Safehouse and Rotary Park, among other private and public facilities.
