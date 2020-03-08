BULLHEAD CITY — For more than a decade, the Sara Hargrove Memorial Staff Scholarship has helped Mohave High School students pay for college.
Hargrove, who died in November of 2006 from lung cancer, taught English and creative writing for more than 20 years at Mohave High School and wrote for the Daily News. She was involved in community groups, such as the Chambermaids (now the Colorado River Women’s Council), and helped youths involved in the Interact Club and cheerleading as an adult advisor.
Hargrove sat on the Bullhead City Elementary School District Board as well.
“Sara wanted to help as many kids as she could,” said MHS Principal Steve Lawrence, who first met Hargrove when he came to MHS to teach science in 2002.
Another staff member who knew Hargrove well, English teacher Kevin Greene, said “she had a heart of gold.”
He said the amount of money awarded each year depends on the amount of money available as well as the number of students applying and how many meet the criteria.
The idea of the scholarship is to offer encouragement to graduating seniors with potential who normally might not qualify for academic scholarships, Greene explained.
Applicants interested in furthering their education locally (or nearby) is another consideration given in awarding these scholarships.
For example, Hargrove recognized the value in Mohave Community College and how it allows people to attain — or begin — their higher education. Her husband, Dan Hargrove, sat on the MCC Board of Directors. He died in 2014.
Teachers donate all or most of the money to pay for the scholarships. A group of teachers also sit on the committee that selects the scholarships recipients each year.
Jenny Jaimes, 20, was a recipient of the Hargrove scholarship in 2018. She has returned to campus to work for AmeriCorps with AdviseAZ, a program that focuses on increasing the number of high school students who enroll and complete post-secondary education.
While attending Mohave Community College, Jaimes helps juniors and seniors prepare for life as college students. She provides these college-bound MHS students support and assistance on college admission, financial aid and enrollment. Focus is on students from low-income families, those being the first in their families to pursue an education after high school, or those entering college who are otherwise underrepresented among the general population of college students in Arizona, according to College Success Arizona.
Her goal is to become an elementary school teacher. She is on track to finish coursework at MCC this term.
“The $500 reduced the financial burden,” Jaimes said about receiving the Hargrove scholarship upon graduation two years ago. “I didn’t have to worry as much and could focus more on academics.”
Lawrence and Greene noted that having teachers choose the scholarship recipients adds to the process. The teachers are familiar with each student.
Jaimes also described the feeling of being chosen by a committee composed of MHS teachers as very special.
“They were supporting me even after I graduated,” Jaimes also said.
Also on campus is Deanna Acosta, assistant to the athletic director at MHS. She is the mother of Rebecca Acosta, a classroom aide at the high school who died in November of 2018 after being seriously injured in rollover vehicle accident.
Ms. Becca’s Cool Beans is an on-campus coffee delivery service operated by Special Education students at MHS. The students involved in the volunteer endeavor receive job and life skills training. Rebecca’s mother approached MHS with the idea of creating a scholarship in her daughter’s name but ultimately suggested creation of the coffee service.
Proceeds from the program go to the Hargrove scholarship program.
The name of the coffee service comes from a favorite saying of Rebecca’s she used to refer to something she approved or with which she found delight.
“Cool beans,” Lawrence said.
Teachers pay for delivery of coffee drinks once a week and the proceeds also go to the Hargrove scholarship fund.
Cool Beans has served coffee at some local community functions along with the regular on-campus product sold to teachers. They also were highly visible at the MHS open house to celebrate the campus’ 50th anniversary last fall.
Another event that provided money for this year’s scholarships was the 50th anniversary car show hosted last month by MHS Student Council and River Cruizers at the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse.
Such endeavors benefit not only the community. Combined, Hargrove and Acosta’s legacies “live on,” Lawrence said.
Applications for this year’s scholarships for graduating seniors are due April 24.
Community donations also are welcomed to help more students receive scholarships. Contact Lance Ross, Colorado River Schools’ public information officer at 928-758-3961, ext. 1412 or email lross@crsk12.org.
