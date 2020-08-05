BULLHEAD CITY — American Legion Post 87 of Bullhead City is collecting food — and donations for food — as a project to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We want to show some unity,”said Michael Barabino, senior vice commander of the Bullhead City post. “We’re doing this for the community.”
The Legion will collect food and monetary donations through Aug. 12. Proceeds of the drive will go to Praise Chapel’s Food For Families program, a nonprofit food pantry that distributes food throughout the Tristate.
Barabino said that canned and boxed food items may be set aside for pickup or brought to the American Legion, 2249 Clearwater Drive in Bullhead City. He said monetary donations are appreciated as well.
“Every penny is going toward food,” he stressed. “Every dime. We’ll take the money donated and buy food with it. Then all the food will go to Praise Chapel on Aug. 12.”
For information or to make a donation, call Barabino at 801-808-6282 or email migubarabia@aol.com.
