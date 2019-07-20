BULLHEAD CITY — Arizona’s budget for fiscal year 2019-20 is rooted in being fiscally conservative and is the most rural-friendly ever, two District 5 legislators said Thursday evening.
State Sen. Sonny Borrelli and state Rep. Leo Biasiucci described the recent legislative session as a series of victories for their principles and for the district, listing among their accomplishments helping out a La Paz County elementary school district that faced closing its doors because of an accounting error, securing $20 million in state money for an Interstate 40 interchange east of Kingman and keeping the water from a Harquahala Valley aquifer from being siphoned off to the Phoenix and Tucson areas.
They said a share of the credit for those and other successes should go to state Rep. Regina Cobb, the district’s other legislator. Borrelli said Cobb was unable to appear at the forum.
Borrelli said the wins came as a result of teamwork among rural legislators.
He referred to Biasiucci, elected in 2018, as the “rookie of the year,” citing his sponsorship of more bills that passed than any other freshman legislator.
Borrelli praised the younger man’s skill in negotiating the “minefield” of getting legislation passed and the “viper pit” of assembling a budget.
Biasiucci credited Borrelli and Cobb with helping him reach that mark.
The pair spoke at a town hall meeting hosted by the Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce and the Mohave County Republican Party.
Other achievements Biasiucci and Borrelli touted:
- Lowering income taxes, and doubling the exemption.
- Getting a drought contingency plan approved regarding shared use of the Colorado River.
- Sending to Gov. Doug Ducey a bill that requires those wishing to cast ballots at early voting centers to show identification.
- Eliminating state sweeps of Highway User Revenue Fund money and adding $18 million into the budget for cities to use on road construction.
- Buying back state buildings, including those in which the House and Senate meet and the executive tower.
- Boosting the state’s rainy day fund to $1 billion.
- Defeating a bill that would allow confiscation of firearms belonging to unconvicted domestic violence suspects in some situations.
The pair said the progress was possible because of the Republican Party’s majority in the Arizona Legislature. The GOP holds 17 of the 30 seats in the state Senate and 31 of 60 in the Arizona House of Representatives.
Borrelli said protecting the majority is important, because the Democratic Party’s policies would move Arizona in another direction.
“If we lose the majority in the Senate and in the House, they’ll be murdering babies on the courthouse steps,” he said. “Your taxes are going to go up and your property values are going to be out the window. Non-citizens will have more rights than what you do.”
Borrelli said a legislature with a Democratic majority likely would be powerless to combat efforts by Tucson and other municipalities to declare themselves “sanctuary cities.”
Borrelli said after the forum that he referred to HB 2696, which would have repealed a law requiring a doctor to attempt to save the life of a fetus born alive during an abortion.
J’aime Morgaine, who chairs the Mohave County Democratic Central Committee, said Saturday that Borrelli mischaracterized the bill.
“With respect to HB 2696, the Democratic Party platform supports the constitutional protection of a woman’s right to make decisions about her body within the privacy of relationships with healthcare providers,” she said. “It’s also quite obvious that his intentionally repulsive imagery serves only to rile his supposed ‘pro-life’ supporters and further the agenda of violence against women in Arizona. And contrary to Senator Borrelli’s inflammatory statement, abortion is not murder. Ironically, however, he supports unrestricted access to guns that actually do murder people with fully beating hearts every day. But the senator isn’t interested in facts, so we won’t hear him talking about these actual murders with the same grisly images he uses in his ‘fake facts comment.’ ”
Biasiucci decried what he called a “false narrative that Republicans don’t care about education.
He said that in the $11.8 billion state budget, $6 billion is earmarked for education. He noted that the budget passed without support from Democrats.
Morgaine said Democrats likely rejected the spending plan because it leaves public schools “critically underfunded,” fails to address student-to-counselor ratios in schools significantly, reduced Secretary of State Katie Hobbs’ election-services budget while boosting a voter fraud unit that she suggested is unnecessary, and included $30 million less for an affordable housing program than they sought.
“I understand perfectly well why our Democratic lawmakers would reject this budget,” she said.
At the forum, an audience member jokingly asked Borrelli and Biasiucci if they could convince GOP U.S. Senator Martha McSally to “introduce a law to not let Hillary run.”
“The way to keep Hillary Clinton out is that everybody gets out and votes for Donald Trump,” Borrelli said.
