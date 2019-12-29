BULLHEAD CITY — With the close of 2019 near, the Arizona Department of Health Services has released the list of the top 10 boy and girl baby names this year.
Starting at Number 10 were Julian (boy) and Amelia (girl);
Number 9, Alexander and Charlotte;
Number 8, Daniel and Ava;
Number 7, Benjamin and Camila;
Number 6, Mateo and Luna;
Number 5, Elijah and Mia;
Number 4, Oliver and Sophia;
Number 3, Sebastian and Isabella;
Number 2, Noah and Emma;
Number 1, Liam and Olivia.
The ADHS also released the top 10 baby boy and girl names of the decade.
Starting at Number 10, Julian (boy) and Abigail (girl),
Number 9, Benjamin and Sofia;
Number 8, Ethan and Charlotte;
Number 7, Elijah and Emily;
Number 6, Michael and Ava;
Number 5, Daniel and Isabella;
Number 4, Alexander and Mia;
Number 3, Sebastian and Olivia;
Number 2, Noah and Sophia;
Number 1, Liam and Emma.
AHDS said that the list of baby names comes from birth certificates submitted to the ADHS Bureau of Vital Records. The complete list of Arizona’s top 100 baby names can be found by going to https://azdhs.gov/director/public-information-office/index.php#news-release-122619.
