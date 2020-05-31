BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City branch of the Mohave County Library District has reopened, but with restrictions on occupancy and services available.
The library at 1170 Hancock Road will have a maximum occupancy of 20 people for the time being and will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Hours, occupancy limits and services available may vary between the branches in the county library district; all facilities have been cleared to reopen but all will adopt system-wide and branch-specific restrictions.
“The most significant change for many is that there is no physical browsing of the collection,” said a news release from Mohave County Communication Director Roger Galloway on behalf of the library district. “Instead, staff will locate and retrieve materials for customers. The book stacks are currently closed to the public.”
Library patrons still can do some browsing — online.
“Customers are encouraged to browse the online catalog at https://mcld.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/default to place holds or may call the library to have a hold placed for them,” the library district said. “The library staff is always eager to assist with finding the specific items a customer is seeking.”
Customers will have to return materials to drops where these items will be quarantined for 72 hours before being checked in. No late charges will accrue during the quarantine period.
Computers will be available by appointment only. Appointments may be available on a walk-in basis, but patrons are encouraged to call ahead to schedule an appointment. Computer sessions are limited to one 45-
minute session per person per day. All public computer stations are cleaned after each use.
Printing, copying and fax services are available but may be limited, depending on the location.
Library meeting rooms and community rooms are closed to the public, and the library is not accepting room reservations at this time. To prevent exceeding the library’s maximum occupancy restrictions, in-person library programs have been canceled until further notice.
Library staff have produced a number of online virtual story-times and “baby” story-times which can be accessed through the library’s website and its YouTube channel. Go to www.mohavcountylibrary.us for more information.
Bookmobile and book delivery service options have been suspended for the time being.
In addition to providing personal service to all customers, library staff are making sure that the library is cleaner than ever. Staff regularly disinfects surfaces in publicly accessible areas.
The library space will look different as some parts of the facility will not be accessible, and there are no seats or other furniture available for customers to use. The number of customers allowed in each facility is limited in order to maintain social distancing. Maximum occupancy signs can be found at the entrance of each facility.
