BULLHEAD CITY — Every person has a job to do. So does every piece of safety equipment.
And every life jacket reaches a point at which it can no longer be effective at its purpose of keeping a tired swimmer or a capsized boater afloat.
Some of those were relieved of duty Saturday morning, as the Bullhead City Fire Department hosted its second jacket exchange event of the year at Fire Station No. 2.
The Arizona Game and Fish Department supplied the life jackets, BCFD spokeswoman Lori Viles said. The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary had representatives on hand to share water safety information.
State law requires that all watercraft have a properly fitting Coast Guard-approved life jacket available for everyone on board. Passengers 12 and younger are required to wear life jackets.
Viles said she’d like adults to go beyond what they’re required to do.
“Even fantastic swimmers run into trouble,” she cautioned. “Our goal is to see 100 percent of the people on the river and the lake wearing life jackets at all times.”
BCFD fire inspector-investigator Barbie Skeen said that life jackets can save lives, but offered some caveats.
“They will save lives if you wear them and wear them properly,” she said. “They won’t save your life if they’re in a compartment on your boat.”
David Walker, of the Coast Guard Auxiliary, joked that if life jackets are left on the boat, their usefulness will be limited to helping the boat float better.
Amanda Swangler of Mohave Valley brought in two life jackets that she figured were at least five years old.
“Safety for my husband,” Swangler said regarding her reason for going to the exchange. “He fishes probably three times a week. I stole his jackets off the boat and said ‘you need new ones — these are old.’ ”
Walker said the life span of a life jacket depends on how it is kept. A jacket that stays on a boat in the Tri-state area may be effective for just a couple of years, he said.
Some of the life jackets collected Saturday still have some use in them. BCFD fire inspector-investigator John Jones said those will be taken by Game and Fish and left in kiosks at lakes for use as day loaners.
“If they can’t be reused, we cut an arm off them, cut the seam and throw them in the dumpster,” Jones said.
Viles said 26 life jackets were exchanged Saturday.
“Although it was a small amount, we are still very pleased,” she said. “Every single life jacket counts.”
A May 18 life jacket exchange saw more than 135 new life jackets distributed to citizens.
Game and Fish said life jackets should be inspected each boating season. People inspecting jackets should make sure that they are in good condition and that they are the right size and fit for passengers. When inspecting, look for any rips or tears, missing straps or broken fasteners.
