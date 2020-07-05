BOULDER CITY, Nevada — Three new life jacket loaner stations were installed at Lake Mead just in time for the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
“We have life jacket loaner stations at our beaches to help save lives,” said Lake Mead National Recreation Area Supt. Margaret L. Goodro. “Please make sure your kids have life jackets on and adults too. Winds and waves can pick up quickly and make it difficult even for the strongest swimmer.”
The new stations will be spread out along the Boulder Beach area including special events beach and canoe/kayak beach. The stations are stocked with life jackets available in sizes infant to adult. Instructions are posted on site, explaining how to choose the correct size and proper wear. Visitors can borrow a life jacket at no cost to use during the day and return it before they leave.
The park’s official partner, Get Outdoors Nevada, Love Lake Mead campaign helped provide life jackets to stock the loaner stations.
To help save a life, go to www.getoutdoorsnevada.org/love-lake-mead.
The National Park Service reminds all visitors to the Lake Mead National Recreation Area:
- Wear a life jacket while swimming and boating
- Seasonal fire restrictions are in place. Campfires are not allowed in the backcountry, except along shorelines.
- Shoreline campfires must be 100 feet from vegetation and structures and in a fire pit or grill.
- Limit group sizes to 10 or less and spread out at least 10 feet from the group next to yours.
- Pack out your trash or place it in a park dumpster.
- Don’t drink and drive or operate a boat.
