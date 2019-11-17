BULLHEAD CITY — Lin Clark has been named Boom Master for the upcoming 21st annual Spirit of Giving Boombox Parade in Bullhead City.
The parade, with a theme of “Christmas Around the World,” will be held Dec. 6.
Clark, a long-time Tri-state resident, was nominated for her extensive involvement in endeavors in the region, dating back to 1985. She has been involved with many community events on both sides of the Colorado River, including creating and chairing the Laughlin Townfest, Vets 4 Pets and as president and chief financial officer of KLBC-TV2 in Laughlin.
Clark was born in western Pennsylvania, raised by her grandparents, whom she said taught her the value of hard work. After graduating from high school, she took a job as receptionist for an industrial air-conditioning and venting company and soon was heading up the sales team, a position she held for 10 years.
While vacationing in Phoenix, she met Bruce Clark, who became the love of her life. After 10 days, she went back to Pennsylvania, sold everything and moved to the West. Soon after, Bruce and Lin married.
Bruce Clark, owner and on-air personality at TV2, died in June. He had been a staple of the Boom Box Parade for many years, serving as the parade announcer.
“He and his voice will be solely missed,” said the Colorado River Women’s Council, organizer of the Tri-state’s annual Christmas parade. “This year, we honor Bruce and Lin for all that they have done for our community and the Colorado River Women’s Council.”
The parade, sponsored by Mohave Electric Cooperative and Perkins Restaurant & Baker, will begin at 6 p.m. and travel a 2-mile route from the intersection of Hancock Road and River Gardens Drive. The route proceeds east on Hancock to Trane Road, then south on Trane Road to Alona’s Way, through the Bullhead City Administration Complex, to Gary Keith Civic Center Park.
Entries are being accepted through this Friday. For an entry form, a complete list of parade do’s and don’ts and other information, go to colorado
riverwomenscouncil.info/boom-box-parade.
Participants are encouraged to use their imagination in bringing the spirit of the holiday season — and the spirit of giving — to the event
Possibilities include walking with families or groups, riding bikes, wearing a costume, building a float, riding in a vehicle and other ideas limited only by imagination (and traffic laws and rules governing safety of participants and spectators).
Prizes will be awarded for Youth’s Choice, Women’s Council Choice, Best Use of Theme, Best Use of Lights, Best Use of Boombox, Most Enthusiastic and, new this year, the Jan Ward Best Overall — a tribute to the woman who brought the Boombox Parade to Bulhead City.
For additional information, contact Sharyn Link, parade chairman, at sharynlinkbhc@gmail.com or call 562-682-7149.
