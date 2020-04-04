KINGMAN — The only Mohave County Supervisor who voted in favor of hiring Kingman Vice Mayor Travis Lingenfelter as county procurement director has responded sharply to Lingenfelter’s assertion that the board had no authority to reject his employment.
County Manager Mike Hendrix’s recommendation to hire Lingenfelter at a starting salary of $102,000 was torpedoed by a 4-1 board vote on March 16.
Lingenfelter unofficially challenged that action and outcome in correspondence to county officials one week later.
“I believe it is under the sole authority and professional discretion of the Mohave County manager to hire and fire administrative department heads,” Lingenfelter’s March 23 communication stated. “I would be surprised if I am mistaken.”
Sup. Gary Watson, the sole board member who voted in favor of employing Lingenfelter, said the vice mayor was indeed mistaken. He said Hendrix has authority to hire lower-tier employees but that board approval is required for
director-level positions.
“The county manager makes recommendations for the board and it’s up to the board to approve these recommendations or not,” agreed Board Chairman Jean Bishop. “I think he’s understandably upset and I feel bad about that.”
Watson was more terse than Bishop regarding Lingenfelter’s questioning the board’s rejection of his hiring.
“It’s time for him to grow up and realize that he didn’t get his way and go on with his life,” Watson said.
He also responded to Lingenfelter’s March 23 statement that he had been working with an attorney to assure that his matter is resolved appropriately.
“I have no idea who his legal counsel is, but he’s got no case,” said Watson. “Have him proceed because he’s not going to win. He’s just going to be throwing money away to a lawyer.”
On Thursday, Lingenfelter said that he would not be taking any legal action and he issued a 740-word response to media inquiries that he also posted on his Facebook page.
About one third of his post details the various achievements Lingenfelter claimed during his previous tenure as Mohave County procurement director.
Lingenfelter’s post also repeats his statements that the board lacked authority to turn down Hendrix’s hiring recommendation. And it said he also submitted a Freedom of Information request with the county.
Bishop said that request asked for disclosure of ordinances and resolutions that might shine better light on county hiring authority. Bishop said Lingenfelter also asked for copies of any emails between members of the hiring interview panel and Hendrix and any similar communications from one of his former romantic partners.
“There were no such emails, so we don’t have to give him anything,” Bishop said.
Lingenfelter has indicated he still would be interested in serving as procurement director. And if not, he will be busy with his city position and his new campaign for District 1 county supervisor.
“I wish Mohave County the best of luck and all green lights on filling the procurement director and county manager positions,” his post said. “I look forward to continuing to contribute and bring value to the City of Kingman that I love and to Mohave County, both as vice-mayor this year and hopefully as District 1 supervisor next year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.