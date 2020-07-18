BULLHEAD CITY — For the second time in a little more than a month — and for the third time in the past year — the Bullhead City headquarters of the Mohave County Republican Party has been vandalized.
“I don’t know what’s going on,” said Royanne Ortiz, District II director for the Mohave County Republican Central Committee. “It’s perplexing to me.”
Ortiz said that when she arrived at the headquarters at 1185 Hancock Road around 7:30 a.m. Friday, she found “shards of glass all over the room.”
She said someone had taken an unknown object and made a significant hole one of the front windows facing Hancock Road.
“Half of it ended up in here,” she said of the glass pieces that were spread throughout the front of the office. “I’ve got to call, for a third time, and get a window fixed. This is getting old. And expensive. We’ve spent $1,000 on getting windows replaced.”
Bullhead City Police did not respond Friday to a request for information on the investigation into the vandalism. It is not known whether it was a targeted location — as many believe — or if any other businesses in the area had been vandalized.
Ortiz said video surveillance from a nearby building may provide useful information. She said she had not seen the video.
“I’m just hopeful the video caught them,” she said.
She theorized that the vandal or vandals did their damage from the sidewalk in front of the building, which was not occupied at the time of the vandalism; in late May, someone in a vehicle passing the location around 7:20 p.m. on a Thursday apparently fired or threw some type of projectile through a different front window — while six people were in the building.
Ortiz said no object was found that could be associated with the damage this time around, meaning that it is possible whoever vandalized the
building removed it from the scene, or used something other than a rock or brick, directly striking the window rather than hurling an object at it.
“We don’t know anything yet,” she said.
Ortiz said surveillance video from the earlier incident showed a black SUV with California license plates in the vicinity. The video didn’t give a clear definition of the plates to help authorities. It wasn’t clear if the police have any leads in the May 28 vandalism.
Ortiz said the damaged window was boarded up by plywood — “We had it around from the last time,” she said — and now she is trying to get a window replaced for the third time in less than a year.
“I didn’t think we had people that would do stuff like that here,” she said. “If it turns out to be anybody local, I will be disappointed. It’s just very disappointing that anybody would do this.”
