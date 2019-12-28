LAUGHLIN — A group of Tri-State residents has put together a task force of sorts to address fraud crimes targeting the region’s senior citizens.
Steven Swabacker, of Laughlin, is a member of the group that hosted a seminar to start its work at the Laughlin Library earlier this month. The group plans more seminars to come starting in January with the next one possibly to be hosted at Joshua Springs Senior Living in Bullhead City and future seminars at other locations in the Tri-state.
The seminar was attended by Swabacker, Terri Torrance, Jeanne Reimer and Eugene Williams, all of Laughlin, who started the series with the kickoff meeting addressing the increasing cases of fraud. Many of these scams target senior citizens; that is consistent throughout the nation and the Tri-state.
The seminar covered four main forms of fraud — banking fraud, cyber fraud, postal fraud and realty fraud. Nearly all are perpetrated for financial gain. There are other forms of fraud occurring in the region that are emotional-based fraud. One woman reported to the Mohave Valley Daily News that she had received a phone call from a person who purported to be her grandson, stating he had been arrested in Las Vegas on a drunk-driving charge and needed cash to bail himself out of jail. The woman immediately recognized that the voice on the phone was not her grandson and hung up. She called her daughter and discovered that her grandson was at home, not in Las Vegas.
Another recent senior fraud scenario involved a purported contractor who went with an elderly local couple to a bank where they withdrew money to pay for some work to be done on their home. The Bullhead City Police Department was looking for the identity of the fake contractor and issued a news release and community advisory to that effect.
The ways criminals are preying on the elderly these days is varied and ever-expanding. The Laughlin group and its series of seminars are an attempt to get ahead of the problem as much as possible.
In relation to these crimes, last week the Las Vegas Review Journal published an article about some criminals from India operating a fraud scheme on American seniors. Five Las Vegas residents are facing federal charges in what authorities said was a telemarketing conspiracy that took more than $2.4 million from seniors across the nation.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nevada identified the suspects as Gina Marcks, 69; Ladda Boonlert, 71; Charles Hill, 64; Wendi A. Maryniak, 44; and Roger Bond, 36. The five were arrested following the return of a 22-count indictment.
Authorities said that from June 2015 to April 2017 the five defendants “conspired to commit a telemarketing and email scheme that targeted seniors.”
“Callers located primarily in India allegedly contacted victims in the United States and falsely represented that the callers were agents or employees of the IRS, state or local government agencies, law firms, or loan companies,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release. “The callers falsely represented that the victims had outstanding taxes due, open collection accounts, or other financial, civil, or criminal liabilities requiring immediate action.”
Authorities said victims of the scheme were threatened with arrest and lawsuits. Sometimes victims were told they qualified for a loan “which would be disbursed once the victim sent initial payment via wire transfer or gift card.”
Victims also received emails that claimed to be from law firms, lawyers, judges, and public officials seeking money and threatening legal action.
The five defendants made an initial appearance in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Nancy J. Koppe. A trial date is scheduled for Feb. 25. The case was investigated by the Treasury Department’s inspector general for tax administration.
Area law enforcement officials urge residents to be wary of such calls; most agencies do not make initial contact by phone and no reputable agency demands payment by a wire transfer or gift card.
To contact the newly formed group, call Persistance LLC at 702-299-3705.
