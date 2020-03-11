What you can do

The Mohave County Department of Public Health encourages all residents and visitors to take everyday precautions by doing the following:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Take everyday preventive actions.

Clean your hands often.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Stay at home when you are sick.

Avoid touching your face, nose, eyes, with unwashed hands.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces (for example: tables, doorknobs, light switches, handles, desks, toilets, faucets, sinks & cell phones).

If you are at higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19, avoid crowds as much as possible.

The Mohave County Department of Public Health also advises employers to perform routine environmental cleaning by routinely clean all frequently touched surfaces in the workplace, such as workstations, countertops, and doorknobs. Use the cleaning agents that are usually used in these areas and follow the directions on the label.