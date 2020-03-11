BULLHEAD CITY — Assisted living facilities in the area are taking precautions so their older residents and staff are much less susceptible to COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
As other hospitals have been doing, Valley View Medical Center already had been taking precautions because flu season has been underway for months. Such precautions included asking that youths not come to the hospital to visit patients, as well as stepping up cleaning and sanitizing the hospital.
Precautions are also taken to ensure staff members don’t become sick and potentially become carriers of COVID-19 or the flu.
COVID-19 requires even more diligence, however. People who arrive at Valley View and appear to be suffering from an upper respiratory infection will be looked over by staff to determine whether they are indeed sick.
“If you have a fever or cough, don’t visit someone in a hospital,” said Ryan Perkins, a spokesman for Valley View. “Don’t visit anyone in the hospital if you are sick.”
However, emergency care should be sought out immediately when someone with COVID-19 — or influenza — has difficulty breathing or shortness of breath; feels persistent pain or pressure in the chest; suffers new confusion or has inability to arouse; and has bluish lips or face, according to the Centers for the Disease and Prevention.
Perkins also emphasized this: “Acute respiratory distress is a sign you need emergency care.”
Local assisted living facilities contacted Wednesday are able to isolate residents suffering from COVID-19 or the flu. Residents in those facilities fall under the higher risk category for falling very ill if they catch COVID-19. People in assisted living are age 60 and older, but more often age 70 or older.
Other higher risk people who could become very sick from COVID-19 are those with heart disease, diabetes and lung disease.
Gov. Doug Ducey declared a public health emergency on Wednesday in response to the virus. He also issued an executive order containing new policies such as to screen and triage staff, visitors, vendors and contractors before they enter skilled nursing, immediate care, and assisted living facilities.
The order also established disinfectant schedules for frequently touched surfaces and policies of “distancing” patients who exhibit symptoms of COVID-19 from other patients in the common area.
For example, Silver Creek Assisted Living is not allowing visitors younger than age 17, along with canceling outside entertainment and outside activities and excursions.
It has increased sanitizing of areas that are touched frequently by people, such as elevator buttons. There also is hand sanitizer at entrances into Silver Creek. The facility has stock on hand — a good thing because buying it currently “has been a huge issue,” said Renee Fleminks, director of Silver Creek.
Staff also is using additional personal protective equipment so they don’t become ill and pass the illness along to others — especially residents.
Staff was concerned about how patients and their families would react to the precautions being taken to keep residents from contracting COVID-19.
“But they’ve been pretty much OK with it all,” Fleminks said.
Staff at Joshua Springs Senior Living are handling COVID-19 similarly to Silver Creek. Entry is limited to essential service providers and activities are limited to those at the facility.
“We are ensuring our residents and their family members stay in touch by FaceTime, phone calls and other means of communication,” said Diana Iacobucci, executive director of Joshua Springs. “While we are temporarily cancelling excursions outside the building, we are continuing our robust schedule of daily activities and opportunities to thrive within the community.”
Seniors who rely on Bullhead City’s Senior Center and Senior Meals haven’t had to adjust to any changes.
The city hasn’t changed hours or procedures at the Senior Center or Senior Nutrition Center. There is additional cleaning and sanitizing going on at those locations, however.
“The safety and health of our residents is our top priority,” City Manager Toby Cotter said. “We understand the issues.”
Officials from Bullhead City, Lake Havasu City and Kingman met with Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley on Tuesday to talk about COVID-19.
“There is no need for excessive alarm, but do take preventative measures to reduce the risk of contracting coronavirus and any other respiratory illnesses currently circulating in our communities such as flu or colds,” Burley said.
Mohave County Health will remain in “constant contact,” said Burley.
It will work with the CDC and Arizona Department of Health Services to ensure they have the most up-to-date information about COVID-19 and its effects on the populace, according to a news release issued by Bullhead City government.
If a case is identified in the county, the Mohave County Department of Public Health would be the agency releasing that specific information with guidance for isolation and quarantining to help prevent the spread of the virus. It’s also working daily with all local hospitals and health agencies.
Further, the Mohave County Department of Public Health plans to begin having weekly telephonic meetings that will continue as long as necessary to keep the cities, public safety agencies and decision makers informed about the COVID-19 virus. County health staff also is working with businesses, schools, high-risk populations and healthcare facilities throughout the county to prepare for possible community spread of the coronavirus, the news release also said.
Testing for COVID-19 is available only at the Arizona State Public Health laboratory.
Samples are collected by hospitals and health care providers and sent to the lab for testing.
The local public health department will be notified of the results within 24 hours — except on weekends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.