FORT MOHAVE — As people celebrated a new year and what it brings, Paul and Somer Sims had a different type of celebration.
Through a prepared statement Monday, Valley View Medical Center announced that the Sims’ daughter, Cheyanne Sims, was the first baby born at VVMC at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 2.
“We are so excited to meet our new girl,” said Somer Sims. “We really like the physicians, nurses and staff at Valley View Medical Center who help to make this such a special and memorable experience for us. This isn’t our first baby but it is our last baby and we are thankful for the wonderful treatment we received.”
Because the Simses, who are from Bullhead City, were the first couple to have a baby at VVMC in 2020, they were given several gifts. This year, VVMC partnered with Needles Community Partners, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that is a sub-committee of the Needles Youth Development and Education Foundation, to provide the gifts to the new parents. Some of the gifts that the Simses received were a Zippy Zoo Activity Gym, swaddlers, diapers, baby bath set and baby wipes.
“It is our privilege to provide a safe, comforting and welcoming environment for our newest and littlest community members,” said Theodore London, OB/GYN at VVMC, through the prepared statement. “Our team of expert clinical and support staff is dedicated to ensuring that every patient and his or her family have a positive experience during this special time.”
