BULLHEAD CITY — The Relay for Life of the Colorado River is expected to start on schedule today at Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse.
A “soft start” is scheduled for 4 p.m. Following an invitation-only survivors dinner, the official opening ceremonies are scheduled for 7 p.m.
The event is set to wrap up at 8 a.m. Saturday.
Officials confirmed Thursday afternoon that the event still was going to be held.
More than 44 teams have signed up for the event; more are expected. And individuals also are invited to take part in the event that raises money and awareness for the fight against cancer.
“People can come in that day, saying ‘we’re a team and here we are,’ ” said Karen Morris, one of the event organizers and a volunteer with We Care Cancer Support, Inc. “There’s no charge to participate — people can just come and walk to show their support. Any one can come in off the street and be a part of the event.
“Moving the event inside means we have more space for more people.”
It also takes weather out of the equation. Previous relays occasionally have been plagued by rain, wind and bugs.
Morris said she is expecting a large turnout because of the community’s dedication to the cause.
“We want this town to turn purple again so we can fight off cancer,” Morris said “Everybody knows somebody affected by cancer, probably many times over, so everyone knows how this disease can change the lives of families and friends as well as those who either struggle or have lost their battles, everyone involved experiences a loss.
“Relay is important so the American Cancer Society can continue to fund research.”
While there is no cost to participate, many teams have conducted — and continue to conduct — fundraisers connected to the event.
Traditionally, participants complete laps around a track, field or building with each team keeping at least one member in the relay from start to finish. But walkers, joggers and sprinters are welcome to complete as many laps as they want, for as long as they want.
For more information, contact Morris at 928-201-2327 or Debbie Hendren at 202-805-5417.
