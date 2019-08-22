BySAULA.FLORES
BULLHEAD CITY — The River Cities Community Theater Players have a new place to call home.
Eventually, all theater functions will originate from 1107 Hancock Road in Bullhead City.
“Having a home and solid place that we can function out of is critical for what we are currently doing,” said Dianne Mackenzie, RCCTP board president and children’s theater director. “The facility will originally be used as a rehearsal space, meeting place, workplace and box office as well. The space in this place allows us to use our stage that we have, build-out sets, we’ll have room for the Ghost Light Summer Camp to function out of this facility, we will also have all board meeting and general meetings at this location.”
There are still a couple of legal hoops that the RCCTP has to jump through to have tier new place approved as a theater.
“Once that happens we will move forward and start renovations,” said Mackenzie. “The number one hurdle we have to get over is that we have to get architectural drawings done which are required by the city to get a lot of things approved including occupancy. Those are very expensive and we currently working toward finding someone who can do it for us at a manageable price. Once we get everything in order our goal is to have our performances from this location, fundraisers, workshops and more.”
Mackenzie said that in a perfect world the RCCTP would be performing in its new location would be in the 2020-21 theater season.
“We are realistic in the idea that we still have a couple of things that we need to accomplish and don’t have control over some of those things,” said Makenzie. “We do want to be very public on when we are going to be able to achieve those goals and what it’s going to look like over the next several years in regards to improvements and additions.”
Mackenzie said that she knew that the RCCTP had to leave the building that they were previously in because the lease was up. That’s when Denise Atwater-Vallon approached her.
“My son (Chance Vallon) and I are both the Atwater Vallon Family Trust and we purchased the building which we donated it to the RCCTP for their use,” said Denise Atwater-Vallon. “The whole reason why I did it was because it was in memory of my father, Roy Atwater, who was a professional actor at the Pasadena Playhouse in the 1940s and ’50s. Besides that, my son and I are both part of the original charter members of the RCCTP back in 2009.”
Mackenzie said that they keep calling them (Atwater
-Vallon and Vallon) their angels because without them they would be renting a place to keep all their stuff and trying to find a different place to reverse and meet for their meetings.
“When Denise approached, we were very, very excited,” said Mackenzie. “The board especially; we were all incredibly touched and appreciative of the fact that she was willing to take that kind of step to help us. You don’t see that kind of generosity in the world nowadays so we were deeply grateful.
“Acquiring the building is not where she stopped because she’s worked tirelessly in extreme heat while we were getting our ducks in order to sign the lease. She’s done numerous improvements on the building already, that were not required by her at all, but she did it because she’s part of our group, loves our group and she believes that what we do is important to our community.”
Even though the RCCTP can’t put on shows in their new building just yet, they can use it as a rehearsal stage, which helps tremendously.
“It’s wonderful to know where we are going to be every week and whenever we have to do rehearsals and not have to worry about trying to find spaces to rehearse,” said Mackenzie. “The stage is important because it’s hard for actors to adjust to new surroundings. Professional groups have a rehearsal space and then they move to the actual stage that they are going to be performing but they usually have more than one week to get it all together.
“Having a more traditional size space to work in, which is not what we’ve had, is a huge help. Space is a problem for actors. If an actor is used to coming in, taking four steps, setting something and delivering a line then suddenly you throw them in a bigger space and they have to take eight steps it can throw their timing off. Actors adjust to it and it’s not critical to the point to where nobody can do it but it can throw you off so it’s really nice to know that we have a full stage to work with.
“Plus the stage is big enough to place the set on the stage while it’s being worked on so we will actually have the same spacial amounts for like entrances, exits and other key parts of the play.”
Mackenzie said that another big plus about having a place is that when it comes to fundraising, people can actually see the improvements that are being done.
“We were pretty abstract before and it’s hard for people to support you financially when they can’t see results,” said Mackenzie. “So now when we receive financial support, they’ll be able to see the growth that’s happening. Whether it’s that we can post our potential drawings on the board so they can see what we are striving for but they are going to be able to see progress. So they can ask what were you able to do with the last fundraiser we can say well we were able to update this and we were able to purchase that. It’s a way for us to show people what their loyalty and support is doing for us. I think that it reinforces their desire to actually help us with finical support.”
The RCCTP’s upcoming show is “Ace of Diamonds” which is going to be at Suddenlink Center on Sept. 26-27 at 7 p.m. and Sept. 28-29 at 2 p.m. Tickets will be available online (RCCTP.org.) or at the box office in the new location at 1107 Hancock Road. Box office hours will be posted. For more information call 928-299-6057.
