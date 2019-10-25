KINGMAN — A Kingman man who briefly escaped from the Superior Courthouse in February pleaded guilty Wednesday to seven felonies in seven separate cases.
Kasey Allen Long, 42, pleaded guilty to armed robbery in one case, which occurred Sept. 1, 2018, and vehicle theft in a second case, which took place in August of 2018.
Long also pleaded guilty to credit card theft in a third case, which took place in July of 2018, misconduct involving a weapon in a fourth 2017 case, shoplifting in a fifth 2017 case, theft of a purse in a 2018 case and escape in the latest 2019 case. All the crimes took place in Kingman.
Under the plea agreement, Superior Court Judge Rick Lambert will sentence Long to a stipulated 17 1/2-year prison sentence. The judge will sentence Long on Nov. 19.
In the escape charge, which occurred around 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 4, Long was being taken along with three other inmates from the jail transport van into the courthouse. He pretended to have a leg injury and was not placed in leg shackles when he bolted from detention officers and ran from the courthouse.
A nearby high school was locked down during the 30-minute escape as sheriff deputies and Kingman police officers set up a perimeter. Long was found hiding in a culvert in a wash on Chestnut Street several blocks from the courthouse and arrested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.