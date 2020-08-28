BULLHEAD CITY — The City of Bullhead City took advantage of very low water levels to hold a river cleanup event on the same day as the low flow releases on Thursday. Volunteers showed up at 6 a.m. to help clean up along the shoreline, removing debris, trash, potential obstacles to watercraft, etc. The cleanups took place at Community Park, Rotary Park and at the Colorado River Nature Center in mid-city.
The river cleanup was held at Community Park, Rotary Park and the Colorado River Nature Center. City employees were at each of the three locations assisting volunteers with trash bags and to haul away larger debris. Canoe and kayak users also were encouraged to assist in the cleanup. Volunteers will need to brought their own water, gloves, trash grabbers, sunscreen, hats and closed-toe shoes. They fanned out at the three locations starting early in the morning and most of the work was completed with bags of trash and branches, plastic bags and other garbage and debris were removed from all three locations, thus making a safer environment for those that use watercraft on the river.
Riverfront residents and businesses were also urged to take the opportunity to conduct dock, boat, and property maintenance. Recommended maintenance activities may include washing or scrubbing the hulls of boats, under docks, and portions of seawalls, jetties, or other structures typically submerged under the one-unit water release line.
All river users and volunteers were made aware that the lower than normal river flows may expose or create natural hazards such as unstable riverbanks, floating or submerged debris or other unfamiliar obstacles. All volunteers assumed their own risk while cleaning the river.
According to Dave Heath, Bullhead City’s parks and recreation superintendent, there were over 60 volunteers who took part as well as more than 50 city employees. Included in the work detail were several divers who were able to give in the water. Mayor Tom Brady also participated.
Asked if there were any unusual things found in the river, Heath immediately said yes, there were. He went on to elaborate that among those unusual things were a bull’s head, complete with horns that Brady found. Heath said there were scores of sunglasses, several cell phones were recovered and two of those were returned to their owners. They had been stored in plastic bags to keep them dry and as such they still worked and so the cleanup crews were able to make contact with the owners and return two of them. He also said that they found a large metal culvert in the river that could have caused some serious damage to the underside of a boat of other watercraft.
Heath said the volunteers pulled out enough refuse and debris to fill a Dumpster. The vast majority of the debris removed came from Community Park, the busiest of the three locations.
Over at Rotary Park, city crews were seen hauling longboards out of the water along with garbage and other small debris. Nothing of notable size was found at Rotary, or at the nature center.
