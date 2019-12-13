BULLHEAD CITY — Low water levels may be keeping some fishermen off the Colorado River but it is providing a glimpse at what is below the surface.
“This time of year, we usually get a low water release,” said Rusty Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City. He noted that the water releases at Davis Dam — and at other dams on the Colorado River — are set by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, based on water usage demands at various spots on the river. The availability of water is set by a combination of allocations and treaties that have been maintained and modified through the years.
“This has been the lowest release I have seen since 2005,” said Braun. “Davis Dam has five gates, or generating stations, and this time of year the crew there takes two off-line to do maintenance and repairs.
“The water release is controlled by the Bureau of Reclamation and I was told because of the weather, the demand (for water) is low. So this year, we are getting one-half gate open at various times. The water is so low it looks like you can walk across the river.”
Braun said the positive side of that is the ability to take a good look at the contour of the river bottom.
“It’s a great time to check out where all the underwater maintains have been hiding,” he said.
But, in addition to limiting boating considerably, it also presents a challenge to personnel from the Willow Beach National Fish Hatchery with their delivery of rainbow trout.
“This presents an issue for our stocking and I hope they have that worked out soon,” Braun said. “I will try to keep you posted where our next stocking will be.”
With the lower water levels and the weather combining to keep most boaters off the river, it’s an opportune time for repairs at various launch points.
“Our city crews are making repairs to our launch ramps, both at Community Park and Rotary Park, and the launch ramp by the Sunshine Peninsula, Braun said.
A few anglers are hitting the river — mostly fishing from the shore — and are having varying degrees of success.
“Stephanie Principato stopped in to share her fish catch and story,” Braun said. “She was using power bait in the Rotary Park area while fishing from the shore.”
She landed four nice rainbow trout.
“Well, for this time of year, it’s rainbow trout that are on the menu,” Braun said. “Our anglers who are going out are having some success in landing the trout that have been planted recently by the Willow Beach hatcher.”
Elsewhere, the fishing is slow.
“No word from Lake Mohave and little talk about Topock Marsh,” Braun said. “Last I heard (on the marsh) was that the geese were flying too high for our hunters to get them.”
If you are having any luck — hunting or fishing — let Braun know about it so he can share the news. He can be reached at Riviera Marina, 520 Riviera Blvd., or by calling 928-763-8550.
