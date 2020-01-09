BULLHEAD CITY — Now is the time to pursue big stripers in the Colorado River.
That’s the word from Rusty Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City.
“It’s a great time to get out and try for our larger stripers,” Braun said. “Our local angler, Richard Erdmann, was doing just that.”
And Erdmann was rewarded for his efforts.
“He went to Community Park and was using his favorite top-water lure and landed a nice 14.64-pound, 343⁄4-inch striper,” Braun reported.
Braun said the lower water levels in the river do affect fishing.
“These low releases from Davis Dam are mostly from our wet weather and also from conservation efforts downstream,” he said. “So shore fishing is going great up and down the Colorado River.
“I have heard of some stripers in the casino area, but no hook-ups as of yet. Not much word from up on Lake Mohave, but with the winds starting to slow some and a bit of warmer weather, that should change soon. Your bait of choice has usually been anchovies, but lures are producing some great catches. The glide baits and a few of the top-water baits have been successful.
“I have been hearing of some largemouth action and a few smallies from up on Lake Mohave,” he added. “They have been in the 3- to 6-pound range. The anglers have been doing mostly catch-and-release as these fish are considered to be more of a sport fish than the other types of fish available to target. I have been hearing that various plastics such as the Ned rig have been working well. Your glide baits are also getting some success on the lake as well as on the river.”
Braun also had an update on rainbow trout.
“Our recent stocking was on Wednesday at both Rotary Park and Community Park,” he said. “Davis Camp stocking will be when the water levels permit. They didn’t dredge out the launch ramp this year and the low water releases won’t let a stocking truck get close enough to plant the trout.”
If you have any fishing news to share, get in touch with Braun at Riviera Marina, 520 Riviera Blvd., or call 928-763-8550.
