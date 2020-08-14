LAUGHLIN — “Sputnik” has taken flight at Riverside Resort & Casino, though it probably isn’t the type of film that Russia had in mind.
The sci-fi horror flick, set during the Cold War, is now showing at the 6-PLEX, along with holdovers “Made in Italy” (reviewed below), “The Rental,” “The Tax Collector” and stalwart “The Outpost” — the last of which is giving the pandemic a run for its staying power.
Must take a break from Netflix, whose menu has become redundant with shallow and “politically correct” cacophony. Because production is on hold (presumably due to COVID-19) for stellar series like “Ozark,” “All American” and “Riverdale,” my gaze has returned to the silver screen.
For the next Weekend Watch column, I plan to climb aboard “Sputnik.” This time, rather than relive the 1980s resurrections that are concurrently at theaters again, I opted for a romantic comedy set in Europe’s so-called boot:
“MADE IN ITALY”
Liam Neeson and real-life offspring Michael Richardson (using his late mother Natasha’s surname) reunite on screen after last year’s “Cold Pursuit.”
They’ve traded in that film’s frigid ski resort for the sun-kissed hills of Tuscany, where their characters’ dilapidated villa has been untouched for years. The son, who co-owns a London art gallery with his estranged wife, wants to refurbish the Italian house and put any profit toward the Britain-based art house.
This being a Hollywood production based in a romantic tourist destination, our hero — during his first venture around the countryside — happens to meet a friendly divorced chef (lovely Valeria Bilello). Rounding out the quartet of central figures is a real estate agent (Lindsay Duncan), who views the once-valuable villa as a challenge more than a lost cause.
The movie’s extra layer, too flimsy and contrived to be a subplot, pivots on the years-ago death of the mother and wife. During a “Made in Italy” scene wherein father and son clear the air, it’s impossible not to draw comparisons to Neeson’s off-screen marriage, which also came to a tragic halt upon actress Natasha Richardson’s demise.
Actor-turned-director James D’Arcy is praiseworthy for not thrusting an elliptical strategy with flashback sequences of the fatal car crash.
Early on, there’s a boatload of rubber-necking glimpses of the homeland’s rolling green hills, but the excitement soon wears off.
If the movie is pleasant and seamless enough, it’s also subtly dumbed-down, too pedantic for its demographic that shouldn’t need obvious cues. To wit: When the chef’s ex-spouse enters her restaurant with another woman, we figure out who he is without requiring a participant to state it thereafter.
The reassuring presence of Neeson, sassy Duncan and Bilello does wonders for spectators, who are intermittently subjected to mawkish and whimsical moments (e.g., the close-ups of dinner companions slurping pasta). For action superstar Neeson, does “Made in Italy” signal a permanent departure from crime thrillers? That’s unlikely, given the brilliance of his undervalued “Widows” in 2018.
This latest picture, aside from its surprising vulgar language, wouldn’t be out of place on the Hallmark or Lifetime channels.
