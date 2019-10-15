BULLHEAD CITY — When does one start being a car lover?
A group of kindergartners from Mohave Accelerated Elementary School may have been launched in that direction last weekend.
The youngsters had the responsibility of judging the entries in the ninth annual Patriots Car & Bike Show and MALC Market.
While most competitions frown on bribing the judges, it has been a tradition since Mohave Accelerated Schools started the car show. Candy was the most frequent form of bribery, but other participants used dolls, stuffed animals and Halloween decorations to make their rides more kid-friendly.
Danny Moran had a skeleton “guarding” a bucket of candy in front of his 1966 Ford F-100 pickup.
“It’s to bribe the judges,” he admitted.
Moran’s was among several vintage pickups in the show. Also spotted were automobiles of all eras, from the open-topped models of yesteryear, to the tailfin period to the muscle cars of the 1960s and ’70s and a few models younger than the judges.
Russ Keeley, of Fort Mohave, had perhaps the least expected entry: a 1975 Bricklin SV-1. Fewer than 3,000 were built across two model years.
“In 20 years of going to car shows, I’ve only seen one other,” he said.
Keeley said he likes the styling of the car and the advanced (for its time) safety features.
Keeley bought the Bricklin he showed from his father, who had purchased it new. He said he rebuilt the motor and made other upgrades.
The event was a fundraiser for the MALC Booster Club, Mohave Accelerated Schools Supt. Casey Mulligan said, with all proceeds going toward athletics and school improvements.
The MALC Market featured various school teams and clubs and vendors from the community offering items that included T-shirts, baked goods, buttons and tamales.
The market was moved into a gymnasium for this year, to be spared from the elements, Mulligan said. Though that may not have needed to be a concern.
“Today’s a beautiful day,” he said. “We’re very fortunate that the winds have died down. It’s a wonderful turnout.”
Bill Gildersleeve’s 1955 Ford Thunderbird was chosen as the best of the bunch by the young judges. Mulligan had a different favorite, but admitted that he may not have been the most objective observer.
“My favorite is the red 1951 Ford pickup,” he said. “But I’m biased, because I have to work on it.”
