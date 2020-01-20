BULLHEAD CITY — Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team detectives, assisted by the Bullhead City Police Department, executed a narcotics search warrant in the 1000 block of Papago Drive last Tuesday morning.
The raid around 6:30 a.m. resulted in the arrest of nine people on a variety of narcotics-related charges.
- Kelly Jean Aguirre, 51, on suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia.
- Samantha Jo Barry, 34, on suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia and possessing narcotic drugs.
- Susan Marie Burns, 59, on suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia.
- Kenneth Earl Conrick, 43, on suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia.
- Brooke Marie Golueke, 46, for probation violation felony warrant as well as on suspicion of possessing narcotic drugs and possessing drug paraphernalia.
- Consuella Negra Lebeau, 48, on suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia.
- Jessica Dawn Pratt, 40, on suspicion of promoting prison contraband, possessing narcotic drugs, possessing of drug paraphernalia and a probation violation felony warrant.
- Daniel Ray Ramirez, 35, on suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia.
- Shaina Nicole Thorn, 33, on suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.