BULLHEAD CITY — Motorists traveling Highway 95 in south Bullhead City on Monday night and Tuesday morning may find lane restrictions in place because of road maintenance being performed by the Arizona Department of Transportation.
The maintenance project, which consists of application of oil to the roadway to extend the life of the pavement, is planned between 7 p.m. Monday and 5 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 95 from College Way to the south intersection with the Bullhead Parkway.
“This maintenance helps to preserve the condition of the road and postpone the need for more involved measures such as repaving,” ADOT said in a news release. “With state highways essential to delivering goods and services, ADOT, its employees and its contractor partners are dedicated to delivering transportation improvement projects during the current public health situation.”
ADOT advised that the maintenance project may result in temporary lane restrictions and brief delays.
“Motorists should allow extra travel time, be prepared to slow down and use caution around construction personnel and equipment.”
For real-time highway conditions statewide, go to ADOT’s Traveler Information site, www.az511.gov.
