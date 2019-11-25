BULLHEAD CITY — Take extra precautions if headed to higher elevations for the Thanksgiving holiday as the National Weather Service has issued winter weather warnings.
The NWS said that an unusually cold and potent storm for late November likely will bring significant snow accumulations to much of Inyo County, the southern Great Basin and higher elevations of the Mohave Desert over the Thanksgiving holiday.
The Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 6 p.m. Arizona time today to 5 a.m. Friday.
According to the NWS, there is a possibility that the eastern Mohave Desert can see snow accumulations of 2 to 8 inches in elevations above 3,500 feet with wind gusts as high as 35 mph. The NWS said the storm could have major impacts on Thanksgiving travel on Interstate 15 over Mountain Pass just south of the Nevada border.
The northwest Mohave Desert is also under a winter storm watch, specifically locations above 4,000 feet.
NWS said that snow accumulations could be anywhere from 5 to 22 inches, and wind gusts as high as 40 mph could occur as well. The storm could have major impacts on travel on Interstate 40 east of Kingman and higher elevation sites such as the Hualapai Mountains.
In the lower elevations, the NWS said that reasonable amounts of rain are to be expected. In the Colorado River Valley, expect up to an inch; in northwest Arizona, 1 to 2 inches; up to an inch in lower elevation areas in both the Las Vegas Valley and San Bernardino County.
The impacts of the rain could lead to minor flooding across northwest Arizona. Rain-slickened roads will increase traffic impacts.
Locally, the Bullhead City/Laughlin area could see significant rainfall Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Temperatures are expected to be in the lower 40s tonight with a high of around 63 Wednesday afternoon with winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. High temperatures Thursday and Friday are expected to be in the 50s.
The NWS said the winter storm could make travel very difficult and impossible in some areas. Persons in or traveling to affected areas should consider alternate routes. Planes flying out of McCarran International Airport could experience delays and cancellations due to low ceilings, wind and fog.
Air travel also could be impacted by delays and cancellations in other parts of the country. More than 400 Tuesday flights had been canceled at Deniver International Airport as of Monday night, and the Minneapolis area was expected to see 4 to 7 inches of accumulation by Wednesday.
