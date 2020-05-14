BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City Manager Toby Cotter told the city council recently that efforts continue to ensure as many residents as possible participate in the U.S. Census.
“We need to take it very seriously,” Cotter said to council members and residents. “Our future depends on this census.”
He said each resident counted in the census is worth nearly $1,700 annually in allocations to the city for parks, roads, police, schools and other services. About $400 each year of the total comes to the city in shared state revenue alone, Cotter said.
Bullhead City doesn’t collect a local property tax so having a good turnout for the census ensures the highest possible amount of money from such sources.
Also determined by the once-a-decade count is how the population is redistricted and how U.S. Congressional seats are apportioned. And a variety of other activities rely on census information from advocacy to development.
Bullhead City’s response rate reached 52% this week. It’s about 3 percentage points below Arizona’s overall response rate of about 55%.
The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the survey time line being extended. Census takers make sure people at locations where someone didn’t complete a census form are included in the final population count. These census workers leave reminders at these dwellings to remind people that it’s simple to participate. If there’s no response, a census taker comes to the home to do the count in person.
The U.S. Census Bureau will be training people to make those home visits soon. The census workforce is going to be half the size it was for the nation’s 2010 count because of the introduction of online citizen participation by computer or smart phone.
Using the online, telephone or mailing in the paper questionnaires helps the Census Bureau save taxpayers’ money and do a more efficient job of processing the data.
Online and telephone responses also conserve the most natural resources. However, responding by mail is friendlier to the environment than having people come to your home to obtain Census information.
Census takers in Arizona are slated to begin going into neighborhoods next month — barring any complications from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Along with training on how to carry out the population count workers also spend time learning how to use personal protection equipment as well as carry out social distancing. The goal is to keep all involved in the process healthy. Keeping the census employees from coming in contact with COVID-19 will minimize the likelihood they could spread virus, become sick and pass it to others.
However, Cotter said that residents should do their utmost best to respond on their own because the census workers are going to be working outdoors when local temperatures are at their highest levels.
And all while wearing PPE.
A media relations specialist with the Census Bureau stressed there is still time to respond online, by telephone or through the mail.
People who misplaced their passwords still can complete the census without waiting for a new password. Go to my2020Census.gov for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.