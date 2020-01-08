BULLHEAD CITY — One of the resolutions that the Arizona Department of Transportation would like everybody to strive for is to be a safer driver.
ADOT said in no way, shape or form is everyone a bad driver but stated there is always room for improvement.
Locally, the Bullhead City Fire Department said it responded to 396 motor vehicle accidents with injuries and 60 vehicle fires during 2019, an average of more than one injury accident a day and more than one vehicle fire a week.
ADOT has a couple of suggestions for all drivers to become safer drivers.
w Don’t speed and don’t drive aggressively.
w Never drive impaired.
w Avoid distractions when you’re behind the wheel.
w Buckle up and make sure your passengers are wearing their seat belts, too.
w Move over. The law requires motorists to move over one lane, or slow down if it’s not safe to change lanes when driving by any vehicle with flashing lights pulled to the side of the road or highway.
w Expect the unexpected in work zones.
w Know what to do when you encounter dangerous conditions like snow and dust storms.
ADOT is encouraging drivers to sign their Driving Safety Home Pledge which states that you agree to make safety a priority and set a positive example for others. Ultimately, you’re making a promise to yourself, your friends, family and everyone you share the road with.
To print the Driving Safety Home Pledge, go to focusondriving.com/sites/default/files/2019/05/16-325-certificate-driving-safety-home-pledge.pdf.
