KINGMAN — Girls swept the top three spots in the annual Mohave County Spelling Bee.
Top spellers from 21 schools in northwest Arizona faced off for the Jan. 24 spelling championship in Kingman.
Mariyah Rosales, a fifth-grader from Manzanita Elementary in Kingman, topped the field for the title.
Rosales correctly spelled “topography” and “obstinate” to win the bee in the 20th round of the competition.
Sixth-grader Aryssa Mullins, from Mohave Accelerated Learning Center in Bullhead City, was second. Juniper Rubio, an eighth-grader from White Cliffs Middle School in Kingman, finished third.
Rosales qualified to represent Mohave County at the state Spelling Bee on March 20.
