KINGMAN — A plea offer was explained Wednesday for a Nevada man accused of blocking traffic on the Hoover Dam bridge in June 2018.
Matthew Phillip Wright, 32, of Henderson, is charged with terrorism, aggravated assault, unlawful flight from law enforcement and two counts of misconduct involving weapons. He is being held on a $1 million bond.
Presiding Mohave County Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle explained the prison ranges if Wright goes to trial and is convicted of all the charges. Wright’s case is normally assigned to Superior Court Commissioner Billy Sipe Jr. Another judge usually conducts a settlement conference.
Wright could face natural life in prison, life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years, or 10 to 25 years in prison if he is convicted of the most serious charge of terrorism, Carlisle said.
Wright also could face from seven to 21 years in prison if convicted of one of the weapons charges, five to 15 years in prison for the aggravated assault charge, and six months to 30 months if convicted of the unlawful flight charge.
Carlisle also explained a plea agreement where Wright would plead guilty to attempted terrorism, making a terrorist threat, aggravated assault and unlawful flight. He would face either seven to 8 3/4 years in prison followed by probation or a revised sentence of 5 3/4 to 11 1/4 years in prison.
Deputy Mohave County Attorney Bob Moon said there isn’t a deadline on accepting the plea agreement at this time.
Wright is being represented by defense attorney Michael Denea of Phoenix. Wright’s trial is tentatively set to begin March 17.
Wright is accused of blocking traffic June 15, 2018, on the southbound lanes of U.S. 93 with an armored truck on the Mike O’Callaghan-Pat Tillman Bridge over the Colorado River at Hoover Dam.
Wright later drove the truck south on U.S. 93 into Arizona. Avoiding a roadblock, Wright drove the truck onto an unpaved road. The truck finally stopped on the dirt road and Wright was arrested without further incident.
A detective previously testified that there were four weapons in the truck, including an AR-15 and a Glock pistol, and about six magazines of 0.223-caliber ammunition. Each magazine held about 30 rounds. The detective also described a gun port built into the door of the truck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.