BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City police have made an arrest following a confrontation that resulted in an injury for a Walmart employee.
Police spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said officers placed Jessie Aranda, 20, in custody Monday and booked him into the Adult Detention Center in Kingman on suspicion of robbery and aggravated assault resulting in serious physical injury.
Aranda made an initial appearance Tuesday in Bullhead City Justice Court. Bond was set at $15,000 on each charge.
Fromelt said a 64-year-old Walmart employee approached a man who was leaving the store with a cart full of stolen merchandise at 3:40 a.m. on Jan. 31.
“The suspect then pushed the woman to the ground and fled with the stolen items,” Fromelt said. “The victim was transported to Western Arizona Regional Medical Center where an x-ray revealed a fractured shoulder sustained from the assault. “
Fromelt said use of social media helped police generate tips helping identify the suspect as Aranda.
“Detectives interviewed and arrested Aranda shortly after he was identified,” Fromelt said.
