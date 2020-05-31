BULLHEAD CITY — A Bullhead City man who reportedly admitted accidently starting a brush fire may have set the blaze intentionally.
Bullhead City Police arrested Anthony Rene Childers, 27, on suspicion of reckless burning after he was spotted by firefighters who responded to the small brush fire around 1 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Harbor Drive.
Firefighters arrived to find a small vegetation fire and extinguished it quickly. They notified police, informing the BHCPD that the suspect still was on the scene.
Officers arrived and talked to Childers, who reportedly told police he threw a cigarette that may have ignited the fire. A witness told police that Childers intentionally lit the fire using a lighter.
Childers was taken into custody and was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman.
The fire was started during an excessive heat warning and emergency burning ban in the city. It was at least the 12th brushfire and 17th fire overall worked by the Bullhead City Fire Department since May 22.
