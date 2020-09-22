KINGMAN — An incident where a weapon was pointed at a June 2 Black Lives Matter event in downtown Kingman was an accidental fluke of poor timing, according to Legal Defender Ron Gileo. He spoke on behalf of his client, Robert Fernandes, who entered a plea agreement Thursday that could send him to prison.
Deputy Mohave County Attorney Phillip Delgado, however, said Fernandes, 43, of Kingman, deliberately pointed the weapon when driving past the demonstration at Locomotive Park.
“The defendant leveled a simulated weapon at protesters,” Delgado said. “One protest participant was placed in reasonable apprehension of imminent physical injury.”
Gileo said a pellet gun had dropped from the seat to the floor board and that Fernandes had picked it up when driving past, giving a false impression the weapon was deliberately pointed at the demonstration.
Police arrested Fernandes a few blocks from the demonstration and no one was injured.
Four counts of aggravated assault are being dismissed in the agreement convicting Fernandes of one aggravated assault charge. Fernandes hesitated, then answered when asked if he was accepting terms of the deal.
“It is what is it, but yes your honor,” Fernandes said.
Fernandes could get as little as probation or as much as 83/4 years in prison when sentenced Oct. 19 by Mohave County Superior Court Judge Rick Lambert.
The dog ate his homework excuse is old, tired and no one’s buying it. Throw the book at this home grown terrorist.
