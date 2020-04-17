KINGMAN — An ambulance parked outside the emergency room was stolen from the parking lot at Kingman Regional Medical Center early Thursday.
Kingman police responded at 4 a.m. to the hospital at 3269 Stockton Hill Road.
Officers were advised that a man broke a window of the ambulance before entering the vehicle and driving away.
“Within minutes, officers located the ambulance parked in the area of the 3600 block of Stockton Hill Road,” said Deputy Police Chief Rusty Cooper.
Cooper said a man later identified as Lonnie Stephan Myricks, 40, of Kingman, was spotted standing outside the driver’s side door of the ambulance.
“Myricks fled on foot but was taken into custody a short distance away,” Cooper said.
Myricks was booked into the Adult Detention Center on suspicion of vehicle theft.
The ambulance valued in excess of $200,000 sustained about $1,500 in damage, according to Cooper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.