BULLHEAD CITY — Chadd Michael Barragan Wittey, 25, was arrested Tuesday in the 1600 block of Highway 95 on suspicion of criminal damage, threatening, and burglary, according to the Bullhead City Police Department.
Police were called to the Sand Bar for a report of vehicle burglaries.
When officers arrived, two men were fighting — reportedly because the man suspected of the vehicle burglaries was trying to escape.
Bar patrons said Wittey had been bothering everyone there. Cars appeared to have been in broken into in the parking lot as evidenced by smashed windows.
They confronted Wittey when he came back inside the bar. He reportedly became defensive and started threatening others as though he had a firearm.
He did not, police emphasized.
Wittey then began to run away. A patron stopped him, however.
Police said they discovered that he had burglarized the vehicles and said he was in possession of some stolen property.
Wittey was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
