BULLHEAD CITY — A Bullhead City man was arrested early Tuesday morning in connection with the shooting incident Monday in the parking lot of the Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Bullhead City.
Bullhead City police arrested Devin Gene Monreal, 23, on a temporary felony warrant for suspicion of attempted homicide. Monreal was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman.
The arrest came after a bizarre incident that sent customers and employees scrambling Monday afternoon.
According to reports from the Bullhead City Police Department and witnesses at the scene, Monreal was reportedly inside his vehicle, a white Saturn station wagon, in the Lowe’s parking lot when four men in a white Dodge Dakota pickup pulled up next to him.
Monreal and the men did not know each other, police said, and for some reason got into a verbal argument. The men got out of the Dakota and confronted Monreal, hitting his windshield.
Monreal reportedly responded by producing a handgun and firing shots at the men, who fled for cover. Monreal drove in circles around the parking lot, continuing to fire shots at the men. No one was injured in the gunfire.
Police said that the brother of one of the four men, who was at Lowe’s in another vehicle, witnessed the gunfire and intentionally crashed his Chrysler 300 into Monreal’s station wagon. The man driving the Chrysler reportedly suffered minor injuries in the collision.
Monreal abandoned his damaged vehicle, got into the Dakota and drove away from the scene.
Police searched the area Monday night. They found him in an apartment in the 2600 block of Calle de Mercado, about a mile and a half from the scene of the shooting. The stolen Dakota was found nearby.
Monreal initially refused to surrender at the apartment, prompting the BHCPD to dispatch its SWAT unit. Monreal was taken into custody around 1 a.m. after he was discovered hiding in an attic space.
Also arrested was a 16-year-old boy, who was taken to the Mohave County Juvenile Detention Facility in Kingman on suspicion of hindering police. Authorities said they didn’t believe the 16-year-old was involved in the shooting.
A woman taken into custody at Lowe’s on Monday afternoon was questioned by police and released.
Police did not indicate how many shots were fired at the scene or whether any vehicles or other property were damaged during the shooting.
